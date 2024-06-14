Bianca Censori wears nothing but sheer cape in romantic date with Kanye West

Bianca Censori and Kanye West have been traveling all around the world in recent weeks. The celebrity couple reunited in Italy after her quick family trip to Australia, where she was spotted meeting her parents in Melbourne, without the rapper. Despite rumors of struggles in the relationship, the architect and the singer have been spotted around Europe and Asia.

Most recently, the pair were seen back in Florence, Italy, having a romantic dinner at a Michelin-starred restaurant, with Bianca wearing one of her signature risqué looks. The Head of Architecture at Yeezy was photographed wearing nothing but a sheer cape paired with clear heels.

Bianca styled her short hair slicked back and sat across Kanye, who was seen wearing a white sweater, white pants, and white sneakers. The pair seemed to be wearing the same outfits they wore at the airport in Narita, Japan on Sunday.

As for their time in Italy, the pair seem to be there for work, as Kanye oversees the production of his brand and was recently spotted entering a meeting with his wife. Their latest romantic outing took place at Il Palagio, located at the Four Seasons Hotel Firenze.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori decided to take a break from flying private. The celebrity couple was spotted flying on a commercial flight seemingly heading to Japan, surprising online fans after a TikTok user shared a photo of the rapper and the Australian architect sitting in a small plane.

“I was not expecting to see Kanye when i walked out of the bathroom to say the least,“ the user wrote on TikTok, showing Kanye and Bianca wearing matching white ensembles.