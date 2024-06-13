Bianca Censori and Kanye West spotted flying economy: Fans react

Kanye West and Bianca Censori decided to take a break from flying private. The celebrity couple was spotted flying on a commercial flight seemingly heading to Japan, surprising online fans after a TikTok user shared a photo of the rapper and the Australian architect sitting in a small plane.

“I was not expecting to see Kanye when i walked out of the bathroom to say the least,“ the user wrote on TikTok, showing Kanye and Bianca wearing matching white ensembles. The photo shows the rapper sleeping, while Bianca is using her phone. “Flying economy in those outfits – iconic,” one person commented.

The news comes after it was reported that the pair are living at a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom penthouse in West Hollywood, California, instead of his five-bedroom, four-bathroom house in Calabasas.

Despite rumors, Kanye has been spotted flying commercial before, with fans sharing their encounters with the rapper on airplanes in the past. “When #kanye is on your flight sitting 6 rows in front of you in economy. Next to the bathroom,” one person wrote in 2021, while someone else spotted him on a flight to Miami in 2022. “Kanye West flying economy to Miami yesterday,” one person posted on Instagram.

The pair have been photographed traveling around the world, most recently in Italy, where the rapper overlooks his Yeezy designs. The singer and the Head of Architectural design were seen entering a building in Prato, seemingly preparing for a meeting.

Bianca was holding a notebook with sketches, so their trip to Italy could be more than just a vacation, as the pair continue to work together in new fashion projects. The celebrity couple is going strong in their relationship, despite rumors of struggles in their marriage, after Bianca traveled to Australia by herself.