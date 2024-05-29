Bianca Censori meets Kanye West in Florence after her Australian getaway without him

Bianca Censori and Kanye West seem to be on good terms after her latest family visit in Melbourne, Australia. The Head of Architectural Design at Yeezy was photographed reuniting with her husband in Florence, Italy, wearing a revealing ensemble, inspired by her viral moment last year.

This time Bianca wore a long-sleeved leotard in white, paired with black knee-high boots, and completed the look with her signature pillow, this time in white. Back in 2023, she wore a similar ensemble in Italy, causing controversy when she exited a hotel in a nude leotard while hugging a purple pillow.

Fans of the couple wondered why the rapper did not join Bianca on her family trip, as it was rumored that she was “hesitant” to introduce him to her father. Their latest visit to Italy also comes after the pair caused a scandal after an incident inside a water taxi.

Bianca has family in Italy, but she has yet to visit them while being there, as reported by MailOnline. Most recently, the pair were rumored to have struggles in their relationship, but it seems they are going strong despite the speculations.

Kanye was photographed wearing a matching white ensemble, consisting of a white hoodie and sweatpants, paired with white sneakers. Back in March, a source told Daily Mail that Kanye had been invited to meet her dad, Leo Censori in Australia.

While the meeting has yet to happen, the source said that “Bianca’s father was not necessarily pleased with his wife’s visit to see their daughter because he feels like she enabled Bianca to continue doing what she is doing,” the insider said, referring to Bianca’s fashion choices.