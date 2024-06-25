Bianca Censori’s sister Angelina Censori spotted with Chris Brown in Los Angeles

Bianca Censori's sister Angelina Censori seems to be having fun with her friends and inner circle in Los Angeles, including her mom Alexandra Censori. The mom-daughter duo was spotted with none other than Chris Brown while watching the Los Angeles Lakers play and having a good time.

Bianca's sister and mom were all smiles posing for a photo with the singer in a sky box. The photo seems to have been taken in February when Bianca's mom was visiting her. In the photo, Angelina can be seen wearing a black crop top and jeans with a scarf around her neck, while the rapper wears a red Balenciaga crewneck and a Supreme beanie.

© Instagram/Angelina Censori Angelina Censori

The singer wraps his arm around Alexandra while the pair attempt to take a photo. The photo seems to have been taken at the time when the family drama was taking place, as it was reported that Bianca's dad was not too happy about Alexandra being in Los Angeles and he wanted to have a talk with Kanye West.

“Bianca’s father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony,” a source said to the Daily Mail. “He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands.”

© Angelina Censori Angelina Censori

“He knows that there is no way in hell that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife," the insider added.