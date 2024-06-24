Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori's similar look with sheer tights and fur

Bianca Censori and Kim Kardashian have been compared for their similar looks ever since the Australian Architect and her husband Kanye West went public with their relationship. Fans of the reality star have been pointing out that some of the risqué ensembles worn by Bianca might be inspired by Kim. However, it seems now the famous Kardashian is following Bianca's steps, playing with similar fabrics and looks.

The pair also seem to be on good terms, as a few months ago Kim was seen next to Bianca at one of Kanye's listening parties, while the former couple spent time with their kids.



© Grosby Group Bianca has made headlines for her sheer ensembles and "nude" outfits, showing off her figure with minidresses, bodycons, and similar looks. Most recently the Australian architect has been seen in Italy wearing nothing but nude tape and a tiny leotard.

© Instagram Kim took to social media to showcase her latest look, wearing nude sheer tights paired with a beige bodysuit, a fur vest and clear heels.

© Grosby Group Apart from her sheer ensembles, Bianca has been spotted wearing a lot of fur, making these two of her favorite fabrics to put together looks, leaving fans to believe that Kim took some inspiration from her.