Why Kim Kardashian thinks she only has '10 years' to 'look good': 'That's all I've got in me'

Kim Kardashian is reflecting on her career in the entertainment industry. The reality star, who has been making headlines for her latest projects, is making her way into film and television following her role in 'American Horror Story: Delicate.' Kim recently discussed her new collaboration with Netflix, after trying to sell a comedy project with 'SNL' alum Paula Pell.

© Darren Gerrish PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: Kim Kardashian attends the Victoria Beckham SS24 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Darren Gerrish/Getty Images for Victoria Beckham)

During the new episode of Hulu's 'The Kardashians' Kim talked about how she felt meeting up with executives, taking big steps in Hollywood. "I didn't have an agent, and then after American Horror Story... all these different people wanted to meet," she said to her friends in the episode. "We literally spent a day, we went to all the studios, and everyone called within, like, 20 minutes with offers."

Titled 'The Fifth Wheel,' Kim described it as a "full comedy," compared to Hangover, Bridesmaids, The First Wives Club, among others. Written by Pell and Janine Brito, the pair are set to co-produce with Kim, which means she is also taking the lead when it comes to starring and producing.

© GettyImages Kim Kardashian might soon qualify to have her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

"I wasn't planning on this career, and I was like, 'OK, I'm not gonna get ahead of myself here,'" Kim said to her friends, who seemed supportive of her next step. The star went on to reveal that she is feeling nervous about what's to come. "I'm really nervous about it, because I have to f---ing deliver.... Every year I want to do something that makes me so uncomfortable that I really have to challenge myself."

© GettyImages And let's remember the power of social media and reality TV, exemplified by Kim Kardashian's ascent to billionaire status. What began as a reality show has become a multifaceted brand encompassing fashion, beauty, and social media influence.

"I can do a movie a year," she explains to the cameras with a laugh. "I've got about 10 years where I still look good, so that's all I've got in me, and then I'll take some time off," she said, adding that she's not sure if she can do emotional roles. "I feel like you need less Botox for more emotion, and I do not have that," Kim laughs. "How am I gonna be scared? How am I gonna cry?"