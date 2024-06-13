Why Kim Kardashian has to blow-dry her jewelry before wearing it

Kim Kardashian is sharing a red carpet tip during the latest episode of Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians.’ The reality star and businesswoman revealed that she likes to carefully prepare her red carpet looks, including her jewelry, which has to be warmed up before so she can wear it comfortably.

While preparing for her Swarovski x SKIMS event in New York City back in November, Kim shared that she avoids putting on “something freezing” and likes her jewelry to be blow-dried before. “One fun fact: every time I put on jewelry, I blow-dry it because I can’t stand putting on something freezing,” she said.

During her red carpet appearance in NYC Kim was covered in crystals, stepping out in a Swarovski ensemble. “So look at my outfit. It’s like all crystals. We have to blow-dry the whole thing so it goes on warm,” she said to the cameras.

“I used to be freezing in bed, and put a blow-dryer, like in my bed, and turn it on low and still,” she said, admitting that she prefers to keep her room warm. “That’s why this room is boiling right now,” her hairstylist responded.

“No one ever tried to sit in this skirt. It’s not the most comfy,” she said about the outfit while on her way to the red carpet. “Proud to finally reveal an idea I had, that turned to a vision, that turned to... today! Since I became creative director of Swarovski, I wanted to collaborate with Skims, rooted in imagination of the crystal that morphed into the skin,” she said at the time.