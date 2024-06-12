Ivanka Trump shows off her surf skills in new swimsuit post

Ivanka Trump is showing off some of the skills she’s picked up while in Miami. The former White House advisor shared a video of herself surfing and enjoying herself on the beach, one of the places she enjoys the most.

The post was shared on Instagram and is made up of various videos and a photo. The first shows Ivanka surfing as she wears a vest, a black bathing suit, and a black hat. Her board appears to be attached to the boat, where she keeps her balance and stays on her feet, blowing a kiss to the camera and laughing with happiness.

The other videos show different looks of the sunset and the beach. The photo shows off a stunning sunset, that appears to have been captured in Florida. Ivanka captioned the post with a quote from Ryunosuke Satoro, a Japanese writer that’s known as one of the most popular authors of the region. “Individually we are one drop, together we are an ocean,” reads the caption.

©GettyImages



Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump in Miami

Ivanka and her daughter attend Adele’s concert

Late last month, Ivanka shared various photos of a trip she took with her family to Las Vegas on social media. One of the highlights was a video of her daughter, Arabella, who looked excited at the Adele concert. Ivanka captured the moment when Arabella handed a rose to Adele, who smiled and continued to sing “When We Were Young,” one of her biggest hits. “Best night seeing the amazing @Adele perform in Las Vegas,” Ivanka wrote in one of the photos she shared.

More photos showed Ivanka’s two sons, Joseph and Theodore, smiling and standing under the iconic Las Vegas sign.