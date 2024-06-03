Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law shares video of former president with grandkids

Following her father-in-law’s press conference at Trump Tower on Friday, Lara Trump posted a video of former President Donald Trump hugging his grandkids, Eric “Luke” Trump and Carolina Dorothy Trump.

The video, set to Van Morrison’s song “Days Like This,” shows the 45th president of the United States embracing Luke, and receiving a drawing and a hug from Carolina, who sweetly rested her head on her grandfather towards the end.

“This is why he does it. ♥️♥️,” Lara captioned the video on Instagram.

Former President Trump currently has ten grandchildren. In addition to Eric and Lara’s son and daughter, he is also a grandfather to son Donald Trump Jr.’s five kids—Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe—and daughter Ivanka Trump’s three children: Arabella, Joseph and Theodore.

On the TODAY show back in 2016, Don Jr. spoke about his dad as a grandfather, playing with his grandchildren. “Watching him play with them, I mean, you really see another side of Donald Trump,‘’ Don Jr. said. “There is the image [of] the business guy, but when you see him around a family table. I mean, the sense of humor, the love, you know, playing golf with my 20-month-old, like teaching her how to swing a golf club, it’s a special moment. It’s really incredible to watch and it’s a totally different side no one really gets to see.”

Lara’s latest video of her father-in-law with her two kids was posted the day after the former president was found guilty in the “hush money” trial. Hours after the verdict was announced, Ivanka shared a throwback photo of herself and her father, writing, “I love you dad ❤️.”