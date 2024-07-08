Bianca Censori wears strapless top and metallic heels in romantic date with Kanye West

Bianca Censori and Kanye West are going strong in their marriage. The celebrity couple, who have been traveling around the world in recent weeks, were spotted back in the U.S. having a fun time at a science museum over the weekend.
The Australian architect and the rapper were all smiles in San Francisco, California, with Bianca wearing her signature revealing ensembles. This time Bianca was photographed wearing a blue strapless top, paired with white leggings and metallic heels.
The Head of Architectural Design at Yeezy held hands with the musician and stopped by the multiple exhibitions, sharing a sweet moment together. Meanwhile, Kanye wore an all-white ensemble, which resembled a spacesuit. The rapper wore a white jacket paired with white trousers and matching sneakers.
The couple was seen very much in love, spending some quality time and learning about science. Their latest outing comes weeks after rumored struggles in their relationship, seemingly after Bianca's visit to Melbourne Australia, where she was seen reuniting with her family. However, the pair quickly shut down all speculation when they reunited in Italy and went on to travel to Paris and Japan.