Kim and Khloé Kardashian's looks in Italy, including sheer mesh dress and chic headscarf

Kim and Khloé Kardashian had a busy schedule this past few days. The two famous sisters have been traveling around the world, most recently attending Andrea Bocelli's 30th Anniversary concert at Teatro del Silenzio in Tuscany, Italy, following their attendance at the lavish wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in India.

The pair were photographed wearing all-black ensembles in Italy, where they were guests of honor and received flowers from Bocelli himself, who announced their attendance on stage and described them as dear friends to him.

© Grosby Group

Kim and Khloé were all smiles sharing a casual conversation with the musician, who looked thrilled to have them in Italy. The pair wore stunning looks, with Khloé showing off her incredible figure in a sheer mesh dress, revealing her black underwear. She also wore matching heels and a black bag, styling her hair in loose waves and wearing statement necklaces.

Meanwhile, Kim wore a shimmery black dress, paired with black strappy heels. The reality star joined the movie star scarf trend, which seems to be making a comeback. Kim wore a Gucci scarf, dark sunglasses, and no jewelry.

Kim and Khloé looked happy to be honoring the musician, after receiving sunflower bouquets during the concert. The celebrity family has been friends with Bocelli for a while, as he also sang at Kim's wedding, and went on to perform at Kourtney Kardashian's wedding.

"I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney's wedding? Andrea Bocelli," Kim previously said during an episode of Hulu's 'The Kardashians' when discussing an argument she had with her sister.