Pet of the week: Meet Brisket, the dog Glen Powell adopted after his breakup

'Twisters' is without a doubt one of the most highly anticipated movies of the summer, with a star-studded cast and an intense storyline. However, during the filming and the press tour for the movie, another star stole the show, and he's not even on the silver screen.

Brisket, Glen Powell's adorable dog, has been a part of the cast since they first met him on set, spending time with the pup in Oklahoma, and becoming an essential part of the interviews, as the actor takes him with him everywhere.

During a recent conversation with EW, Glen revealed that they became fast friends and formed an unbreakable bond. "I was going through a breakup at the time and was in the middle of Enid, Oklahoma, and I had always wanted a dog," he said to the publication, referring to his split from model Gigi Paris.

"It was something I thought about a lot, but it was somewhere in this coffee shop in Enid.... I don't even know how to describe it, I just had the desire to be a father," he stated. "Everybody knew how excited I was," he said talking about the cast of the movie after he took a flight to Los Angeles while filming in Oklahoma to adopt the pup.

"I was like, 'Guys, I'm going to pick him up!'" he said to the crew. "I felt like literally a new father, where I wasn't sleeping while shooting this movie. But Brisket would just kick it with every department head, and he would sit in my chair and just sleep," he explained.

"I had the most adorable picture of Brisket in my Twisters chair at the rodeo. But he really became sort of a set mascot in that movie. It's just adorable," Glen added, admitting that "Sets can be very lonely places."

"And it's interesting when you see a dog that's just filling you up with love, how it brings a cast together even more. There's something wonderful about animals, about how they can bring our walls down a bit and expedite friendships and things like that. So yeah, Brisket's been amazing. I consider him the best special feature of Twisters," he shared with EW.