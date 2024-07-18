'Twisters': Who in the cast has the best survival skills? [EXCLUSIVE interview]

The new installment of 'Twisters' is taking fans of the original on an intense journey and introducing a new generation to an adventurous storyline. The cast of the film sat down for an exclusive interview with HOLA! to discuss their experience on set, revealing that they even felt some of the storms while getting ready to film.

"I think just filming in Oklahoma, the heart of where a lot of tornados occur, being in a lot of the towns that have dealt with loss due to these storms, I felt the weight of that for sure. I think it was good to be where it happens,'' Brandon Perea, who plays Boone, said about his experience living in Oklahoma while filming.

© Lila Seeley

"Out there we had a lot of gnarly storms that happened when we were actually filming," Sasha Lane, who plays Lilly revealed. The actress also lived in Texas and explained that while she is familiar with tornadoes, it was still a new experience as their trailers would move while they prepared for some scenes.

© Presley Ann

"I thought we were about to go up and out," she said, adding, "Thank god we are all safe." We also asked the cast about who would have the best survival skills if they had to face a tornado, and they agreed it would be Katy O'Brian, who plays Dani.

"I used to teach disaster preparedness," Katy said, adding that Sasha would also have great skills after growing up in Texas. "I got to chase with one of our professional meteorologists," Brandon said when asked if they had the opportunity to chase storms after filming.