Tom Cruise is Anthony Ramos' biggest fan; 'He was going crazy the whole time'

Tom Cruise is a big fan of movies. As the theater experience shifts and evolves, Cruise has stood by it, promoting films meant to be seen on the biggest screen possible. A movie that perfectly fits his ethos is "Twisters," which premieres this Friday and follows a group of storm chasers as they live through a wild natural phenomenon. One of the leads is Anthony Ramos, who hilariously recounted his experience watching the film while Cruise was sitting behind him.

Ramos was featured in "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," where he recounted Cruise's passion for his new film and the crazy experience of watching it with Cruise praising him over his shoulder. "Tom was tripping the whole time," said Ramos. "Tom is just like... he's like laughing out loud like 'HA, HA, HA,'! the whole time!" mimicked Ramos, making the audience laugh.

"At least four times throughout the film, he's hitting me, he's like 'Bud, that's great!' and I'm like 'Ha, ha, yo, thanks Tom, I appreciated it.'"

Ramos said that at first, he didn't recognize the enormity of the situation he was in. "After the third time, I was like 'Yo, it's Tom Cruise tripping behind me.' He was going crazy the whole time."

"He was hitting me on my shoulder, I was like 'Yo, T. You strong bro, chill.'"

Anthony Ramos' day in Brooklyn

Ramos also spoke about his background, sharing that he grew up in Brooklyn. He shared that he was recently recognized by the city, who celebrated him by creating an Anthony Ramos day due to his work for the arts in public schools, where he raised funds that would fund art projects for the next two years.

"They did lie to me though," said Ramos. "They said 'Yo, we're gonna give you the key to Brooklyn.' And I ain't get no key that day. But they gave me the day, which was cool."