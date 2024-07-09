Glen Powell shows off huge biceps while posing with adorable puppy

Glen Powell is actively promoting his new film 'Twisters' starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Brandon Perea, Anthony Ramos, and more Hollywood stars. The cast recently posed with another member of the crew named Brisket, who seemed to become fast friends with the actor after he adopted him, just before starting to film the project.

Glen shared a photo with the adorable pup, making his fans go crazy. The adorable mirror selfie shows Brisket looking comfy in the actor's arms. Brisket and Glen have shared some quality time together after first meeting one year ago before he traveled to Oklahoma City to film 'Twisters.'

© Instagram/GlenPowell

The pup had the most fun hanging out with the cast of the movie, as he documented his time on set, with Brisket posing with all the actors and quickly becoming a member of the crew. Apart from the adorable pup, many online users were focused on the actor's incredible physique.

© Instagram/GlenPowell

Glen showed off his huge biceps and toned abs after his shower. "Glen Powell with a puppy is exactly what I needed today," one person commented, while someone else wrote, "Printing and hanging the last pic on my wall.. because the dog is too cute, ya know."

© Instagram/GlenPowell Brisket and Daisy Edgar-Jones on the set of Twisters

"The Twisters movie made me realize that my heart is soft enough to become a father, so I adopted an adorable puppy named Brisket," Glen revealed in a new video shared by the official Twisters account. "The tornadoes just don't cuddle the same," he added. "Shortly after being adopted, [Brisket] joined the cast of “Twisters” and was quickly called “the Lassie of his generation,”' he wrote on Instagram.