Camila Cabello's summer outfit includes bikini top and denim shorts

Camila Cabello is feeling the summer vibes in Miami. The singer, who is enjoying the success of her latest album 'C,XOXO,' has been showing off her ensembles amid her new era, changing up her wardrobe and her hairstyle after rebranding and debuting a new sound. Camila previously revealed that her new album is a "love letter to Miami" and has continued to have fun with her looks and style.

After showing off her all-white ensemble during the 4th of July, Camila wore a casual look in the streets of Miami, which included a string bikini top in black, featuring coquette-style bows. The musician paired the look with denim shorts and black Nike sneakers.

© Instagram/CamilaCabello

Camila posed in front of graffiti with the title of her new album written in black lettering and purple background. She seemed to be enjoying the warm weather, styling her blonde hair in loose waves. She also rocked a glamorous and fun makeup look, including black liner and a nude lip.

© Instagram/CamilaCabello

She also took a moment to share a special message along with the photos. "I’ve been doing this since I was 15 years old. it’s very easy to lose your mind and i have a few times. but my fans have been there beside me, loving me, rooting for me, and caring for me through it all," she declared. "thank you for staying. i am lucky that our connection runs as deep as it does."

Fans of the singer praised her for the album and shared her appreciation for her message. "Thank YOU for helping us in ways we won’t ever be able to explain. Thank YOU for being here even if not physically," one person wrote, while someone else commented, "We love you so much and we will always be here, no matter the circumstances!"