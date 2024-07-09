Gypsy Rose Blanchard on her "unexpected" pregnancy: "That's a blessing"

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is sharing the good news! The 32-year-old reality star has announced her pregnancy following her reconciliation with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker, revealing that the pair are expecting their first child together.

Gypsy took to social media to share the news with her fans and followers, making the official announcement. “We are proud to announce we are expecting our first child in January 2025,” she wrote on Instagram, showing photos of her latest photoshoot with her 31-year-old romantic partner.

The pair can be seen posing with the ultrasound shots, as well as a baby sweater. Gypsy and Ken were all smiles, and the reality star included a photo where he can be seen cradling her stomach. For the photos, she wore a white dress and changed into a patterned purple dress.

Gypsy also shared a video on YouTube where she shares her thoughts about her pregnancy experience, as she is 11 weeks now, and shares her excitement about her motherhood journey. In the video, she confirms "the rumors that have been flying around for quite some time now."

She went on to reveal that her pregnancy was "unexpected," but the couple are thrilled to be expanding their family after the reconciliation. Gypsy and Ken were engaged from 2018 to 2019, and publicly reconciled in April 2024. However, she married Ryan Anderson in 2022 and went on to document her romance after being released from prison in December 2023.

"When I found out I was pregnant, none of anything else mattered," she said amid the negative comments she has received, adding that she is ready to become a mother. "Everything that has ever happened to me in my life suddenly doesn’t matter because it all led me to be who I am today, and it all led me to this moment right here, right now,” she said. “And that’s a blessing.”