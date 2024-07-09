Bruce Springsteen's daughter will not compete in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

As the world's elite athletes gear up for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, one notable figure from the previous Games will not be among them. According to CBS News, Jessica Springsteen, the 32-year-old equestrian and daughter of music legend Bruce Springsteen, will not compete this year.

Springsteen, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo in 2021 and secured a silver medal with Team USA, was conspicuously absent from the U.S. Equestrian team roster announced on Saturday, July 6. The U.S. Equestrian Federation's press release revealed that this year's Olympic team would comprise Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut, and McClain Ward, with Karl Cook as the alternate.

© Getty Images Jessica Springsteen (USA) riding Naomi van het Keizershof in action during the CSI5* - International Competition N5 presented by Crivelli - Verona Jumping at 125th Fieracavalli on November 11, 2023, Verona, Italy.

"We are very lucky to have three of the most experienced athletes in the sport riding horses that are in top form heading into the Games. Additionally, we have a strong alternate athlete horse combination in Karl and Caracole who have shown great recent form," said Chef d'Equipe Robert Ridland in the release. "Now that selection is complete, we are 100% laser-focused on Paris."

The chosen trio brings a wealth of experience to the team. Farrington, Kraut, and Ward have collectively competed in seven Olympic Games. Ward contributed to the U.S. team's gold medals in 2004 and 2008, with Kraut being part of the 2008 victory. Farrington played a crucial role in helping Team USA clinch silver in 2016. Springsteen had won silver alongside Kraut and Ward in Tokyo's three-person U.S. equestrian team event

© Getty Images Jessica Springsteen during the $74,000 CaptiveOne Advisors 1.50m Classic of the 2023 Winter Equestrian Festival on January 29, 2023, at Wellington International in Wellington, Florida.

Springsteen's absence marks a significant change in the lineup. Her performance in Tokyo had been a highlight, and her continued success in international competitions had kept her in the spotlight. However, the rigorous selection process and the high level of competition for spots on the team mean that even top athletes like Springsteen can sometimes miss out.

As the equestrian events approach, Team USA will depend on the expertise of Farrington, Kraut, and Ward, with Cook ready to serve as a strong alternate. The team's focus now shifts entirely to Paris, where they aim to expand on their previous successes and achieve new milestones on the Olympic stage.