See complete schedule for the Women's Olympic Soccer Tournament Paris 2024

The excitement is building as we approach the Women’s Olympic Soccer Tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympics. From 25 July to 10 August, fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the exciting matches featuring the best female soccer players showcasing their skills on the grand stage.

The tournament kicks off with the group stage, promising a series of exhilarating matches that will set the tone for the competition. Highlighting some of the most anticipated games, the USA vs. Germany match on 28 July at Stade de Marseille is set to be a showdown between two women’s soccer powerhouses. Additionally, France, the host nation, will face off against Canada on 28 July at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in what promises to be a competitive and fierce encounter.

© Erin Chang/ISI Photos/USSF Trinity Rodman #22 of the United States dribbles the ball during an international friendly game between Korea Republic on June 4, 2024

If you love soccer, you don’t miss the chance to watch legendary players like Marta from Brazil, who continues to inspire with her incredible talent and passion for the game. Marta will lead Brazil in a crucial match against Spain on 31 July at Stade de Bordeaux. Spain vs. Japan on 25 July at Stade de la Beaujoire is another match fans won’t want to miss, showcasing some of the best talents in women’s soccer.

Other renowned players confirmed for the games include Trinity Rodman from the USA, Linda Caicedo from Colombia, and Aitana Bonmatí, the world's number one player, from Spain. These athletes are all set to make a significant impact for their teams.

© David Ramos/Getty Images Aitana Bonmati of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League 2023/24.

Here’s the complete schedule for all 26 matches, including dates, kick-off times, and venues, so you won’t miss a moment of the action.

Thursday, 25 July 2024

Group A: France vs. Colombia | 21:00 | Stade de Lyon (Match 1)

Group A: Canada vs. New Zealand | 17:00 | Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne (Match 2)

Group B: USA vs. Zambia | 21:00 | Stade de Nice (Match 3)

Group B: Germany vs. Australia | 19:00 | Stade de Marseille (Match 4)

Group C: Spain vs. Japan | 17:00 | Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes (Match 5)

Group C: Nigeria vs. Brazil | 19:00 | Stade de Bordeaux (Match 6)

Sunday, 28 July 2024

Group A: France vs. Canada | 21:00 | Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne (Match 7)

Group A: New Zealand vs. Colombia | 17:00 | Stade de Lyon (Match 8)

Group B: USA vs. Germany | 21:00 | Stade de Marseille (Match 9)

Group B: Australia vs. Zambia | 19:00 | Stade de Nice (Match 10)

Group C: Spain vs. Nigeria | 19:00 | Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes (Match 11)

Group C: Brazil vs. Japan | 17:00 | Parc des Princes, Paris (Match 12)

Wednesday, 31 July 2024

Group A: New Zealand vs. France | 21:00 | Stade de Lyon (Match 13)

Group A: Colombia vs. Canada | 21:00 | Stade de Nice (Match 14)

Group B: Australia vs. USA | 19:00 | Stade de Marseille (Match 15)

Group B: Zambia vs. Germany | 19:00 | Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne (Match 16

)Group C: Brazil vs. Spain | 17:00 | Stade de Bordeaux (Match 17)

Group C: Japan vs. Nigeria | 17:00 | Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes (Match 18)

Quarter-finals

Saturday, 3 August 2024

Match 19: 1A v 3B/C | 21:00 | Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes

Match 20: 1B v 2C | 15:00 | Parc des Princes, Paris

Match 21: 1C v 3A/B | 17:00 | Stade de Lyon

Match 22: 2A v 2B | 19:00 | Stade de Marseille

Semi-finals

Tuesday, 6 August 2024

Match 23: Match 19 Winner v Match 21 Winner | 21:00 | Stade de Marseille

Match 24: Match 20 Winner v Match 22 Winner | 18:00 | Stade de Lyon

Bronze medal match

Friday, 9 August 2024

Match 25: Match 23 Loser v Match 24 Loser | 15:00 | Stade de Lyon

Gold medal match

Saturday, 10 August 2024



Match 26: Match 23 Winner v Match 24 Winner | 17:00 | Parc des Princes, Paris

So, mark your calendars and prepare your viewing schedules because the Women’s Olympic Soccer Tournament in Paris 2024 is set to deliver unforgettable moments!

You can catch all the action live on NBC Universal and Peacock in English and Spanish on Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock, ensuring you won’t miss a single game of the tournament.