Brazil’s Marta is playing her last World Cup; she’s out for glory

Marta is a sporting icon. In the realm of women’s soccer, there’s no one like her, with players of all nationalities labeling her as her idol and as the reason why they wanted to play soccer in the first place. This year, the 37 year old athlete is playing her last World Cup, and hopes to take the trophy home, a win that would be historic for herself and for Brazil, who’ve somehow never won the World Cup trophy.

Her soccer career

Marta at the FIFA Women’s World Cup

Marta was discovered by a soccer coach when she was 14 years old. She began her professional career at local Brazilian clubs, starting with Vasco Da Gama and later moving to Santa Cruz. Then, she made the jump to international waters, playing for the Swiss team Umeå IK. Since, she’s played in various teams in the American soccer league, one she considered as the “best in the world.” She’s currently playing for Orlando Pride and is the team’s captain.

Could Brazil win this World Cup?

Marta and Ary Borges

This year, Brazil has a strong team with Pia Sundhage as their manager. The Swiss coach has never won a World Cup but has worked with the US Women’s Soccer Team for various seasons, leading them to back to back Olympic gold medals.

When speaking about players, Brazil not only has Marta; there’s also Rafaelle and Debinha, two beloved and reliable players. On their World Cup debut against Panama, Ary Borges came out as a star by scoring a hat trick in her first World Cup match ever. Brazil won 4 - 0.

Brazil’s next match

Fans watching the Brazil v Panama opening match

Despite an exciting opening, Brazil has a tough game this Saturday. The team is playing France, a team they haven’t been able to beat over their three previous encounters. The match can be streamed on Fox Sports or Peacock, and it kicks off at 6 am.

