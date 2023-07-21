The U.S. kicks off World Cup tonight with Trinity Rodman wanting to earn her stripes

It’s a big days for sports in America. The U.S. Women’s National Team is kicking off its tournament in a match against Vietnam, with a roster of young stars ready to prove themselves. Among them is 21 year old Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, who’s ready to shine for own achievements.

The US Women’s National Team

The World Cup will last throughout the month and is hosted in Australia and New Zealand. The U.S. is one of the favorite teams of the league, yet they face some competition from countries like Germany and Spain, who’ve built up their female leagues over the past few years. The U.S. has its first match tonight, at 9 p.m. ET.

Trinity Rodman is one of the team’s most inspiring youngsters and is expected to make her World Cup debut. She’s the second youngest player in the squad and has to face with the legacy of her father, one of the most famous athletes of all time. "My dad made a lot of mistakes through his career. I don't want to say the wild child, but he was,” she said in conversation with ESPN. "I think being a woman coming from the Rodman name, coming from the NBA legacy of Dennis Rodman, it was important [that] I didn't want the comments of she's only here because of that. She’s only here because there’s potential in the last name. That has always been important to me and will continue to be. But at the end of the day, I want the name to be Trinity Rodman and she earned it herself, not because she has that last name but because she earned her way.”

She revealed she believes the U.S. will win this world cup. "My expectations are that we're the most ruthless team, we're never going to give up and we're going to get the title,” she said.

How to watch the match

The U.S. match will air in English in Fox, and in Spanish in Telemundo. To stream it, you can go to FoxSports.com or use the Fox Sports app. The U.S. upcoming matches include the Netherlands, on July 26, at 9 p.m., and Portugal, on August 1st, at 3 a.m.

