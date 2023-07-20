What is Trinity Rodman’s relationship with her father Dennis?

Trinity Rodman is one of the biggest names in Women’s soccer, currently playing in the Women’s World Cup. As the daughter of Dennis Rodman, her famous dad’s name is always mentioned when discussing her. But it may surprise you that the father and daughter don’t have a close relationship.



©GettyImages



Trinity wrote on Instagram she can go months or years without his presence or communication.

Trinity’s mother is Michelle Moyer, a former model and actress. They met in 1999, and she filed for divorce in 2004. Before they split, Moyer was basically living as a single mom. “We won’t live together,” Dennis told the Los Angeles Times after his wedding to Moyer. “I like it like that. She and the kids come over on weekends,” per People.

Trinity and her brother, DJ, were raised by Moyer, with a Los Angeles Times profile noting that the retired NBA star kept his children “at a financial and emotional distance” and she didn’t get to know him.

She wrote on Instagram she can go months or years without his presence or communication. He appeared at a 2021 playoff game she played for the Washington Spirit where he hugged her after their triumph, before leaving again. “My dad doesn’t play a big role in my life at all, and most people don’t know that we don’t see eye to eye on many things,” she wrote.

When he showed up at the game, she hoped it would be the start of something new. “I remember thinking, ‘Is this the start? Is this his effort to start coming to more games? Is this just to pop in?’ I wasn’t sure,” Trinity told ESPN. “I think that’s why I was so emotional because our relationship has been so rocky that I didn’t know what that game meant.”



Despite it all, Trinity says she has closure “with it all.” She told the LA Times, “I know he’s proud of me. I truly do. He has his own things to deal with, but at the end of the day, he’s communicated to me that he knows I was going to be here, and that’s all I need.”

While Dennis may not be involved in her life, the soccer star has praised her mom, who she calls her role model. “Having a dad like I do, no one asks about my mom because she’s obviously not an NBA star,” she told The Guardian in 2021. “But I just want people to know that my mom’s been my support system in everything in life.”