Trinity Rodman’s emotional tribute to Dennis Rodman Jr on his birthday: ‘A hero to me’

Trinity Rodman wrote a sweet tribute to celebrate her brother’s birthday. The 20-year-old athlete is known for having a special bond with her brother Dennis Rodman Jr, and she took a moment to put into words how much he means to her.

“Happy birthday to my main man, my other half, my rock, my bro bro, my bestfriend… no way ur 22 dude that’s actually crazy,” she shared. “ur still my big baby bro tho I can’t lie. Anyway you’ve grown to be a great person and just so filled with joy, spreading it into whatever room u enter.”

Trinity went on to say how much she admires him. “God has such good plans for u and u deserve the world. I will forever be happy knowing u r by my side. Ur a hero to me always and forever.”

She also posted two photos, in which the pair seem to be wearing their new clothing brand. “Always and forever,” Dennis commented. The celebrity family is celebrating DJ’s 22nd birthday, including his mom who also wrote a special celebratory message.

“My one and only amazing son Happy 22nd Birthday Blessed God gave me you,” she wrote on Instagram. “So proud of the young man you’ve become…Enjoy your day! Wish we could celebrate with you. I love you…Mama.”