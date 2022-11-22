Trinity Rodman shows head-turning look at the Women’s National Team Players’ Ball in New York

Trinity Rodman looked stunning at the United States Women’s National Team Players’ Ball at Chelsea Piers in New York City. Many sports legends and celebrities attended the important event and celebrated the Players’ historic equal pay achievement.

The professional soccer player and daughter of Dennis Rodman, wore a high-low a-line gown in black, paired with silver high heels and minimal gold jewelry. The athlete was all smiles posing for the cameras while walking the red carpet.

It seems all guests had lots of fun, including Rose Lavelle, who showed her singing skills during karaoke at the Player’s Ball at Pier 61 at Chelsea Piers. The soccer star has made 84 appearances for the United States, scoring 22 goals and dishing out 17 assists as a midfielder.

“Rose Lavelle you will always be famous,” one person wrote, after a video of her singing was posted online. While someone else commented, “Rose Lavelle you are my favorite human ever.”

Just last month Trinity was honored for her career as a soccer player, walking the red carpet at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris, joining the coveted list of 20 female players, being recognized for their talent and skills.

Trinity talked about how she felt after receiving the nomination, and took a moment to share her admiration for the rest of the nominees. “I can’t even believe I was nominated for this,” she said on the red carpet. “I respect all these players so much, and it’s incredible to be here.” She also wrote on social media, “Dreams do come true.”