Trinity Rodman has an emotional encounter, makes young soccer fan cry

Trinity Rodman, the star soccer player from the United States Women’s National League, had an emotional encounter with a young fan after her team’s victory against Canada at the SheBelieves Cup.

Cheering for Trinity and her team during the opening game of the tournament was a girl named Aaliyah, who according to a tweet by the official account of the National Women’s Soccer League, was not wearing her Trinity Rodman jersey because it did not arrive on time.

Dennis Rodman’s daughter, who plays for the Washington Spirit, heard about Aaliyah and after her team’s 2-0 win, the athlete performed an incredibly kind gesture by giving her own jersey to Aaliyah. A video posted by the NWSL captured this tearjerker moment between the 20-year-old pro-soccer player and the aspiring fan at the game in Orlando, Florida.

Young Aaliyah was so sad her Trinity Rodman jersey didn’t arrive in time for Thursday’s #SheBelievesCup.



So look what Trinity Rodman did after the match….



Get your tissues 🫶🥹 pic.twitter.com/ZWS4LpNphw — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) February 18, 2023

In the video, Trinity is seen taking off her victory game jersey and asking the fan for her name to autograph it. The young fan, Aaliyah, appeared overwhelmed by emotions and started to cry, wiping her eyes with the same jersey that brought her to tears. The girl was surrounded by her friends and family, who also asked the player to hug her, which is also in the clip.

Trinity, who has secured one of the best contract deals in the history of NWSL (reportedly worth more than $1.1 million), is proving to be one of the most prominent female soccer stars in the U.S. The young player also played against Japan on Sunday as part of the SheBelieves Cup. The U.S. continued their winning streak and beat Japan 1-0 in Nashville, Tennessee.