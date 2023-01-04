Trinity Rodman says she has an ‘unbreakable bond’ with her brother DJ Rodman

Trinity Rodman and her big brother DJ Rodman are sibling goals. The children of Dennis Rodman are both athletic prodigies and have an “unbreakable bond.” Trinity, who plays professional soccer, shared a photo smiling with the college basketball player with the sweet caption “unbreakable bond.”
In a 2020 joint interview, they said they’ve been close their entire life. “We’ve done everything together since we were born,” Trinity told Pac-12. “Even in elementary, everybody would get so surprised because we even requested to get the same teachers, same everything. So growing up, we had the same teacher for every single grade, and we just did everything together,” she continued.
“She’s obviously my sister, but she’s also like my best friend. Always someone that’s gonna stick up for me, and just always having each other’s backs and just knowing how important we are to each other,” the basketball player added. Aw!
Trinity, 20, is the youngest drafted player in NWSL history, getting drafted at 18 to the Washington Spirits. DJ, born Dennis Junior, is 21 and plays for the Washington State Cougars. His dad gave him the talent and height to play the game, and is just an inch shorter than his dad, standing at 6’6.
Their mom Michelle Moyer, was married to the famous athlete from 2003-2012. She filed for divorce in 2004, but they didn’t officially split until 2012. Despite the split, Michelle still wears his name proudly, with her Instagram under Michelle Rodman. She is also very proud of her children. On Tuesday, she shared a photo hugging and smiling with her athletic son. “A mom and her son” she captioned the pic.