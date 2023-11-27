Trinity Rodman’s post reveals the people that matter most in her life

Trinity Rodman has shared a post showing some of the best parts of her life. Shared on Instagram, the post is filled with amazing moments spent alongside her nearest and dearest, including friends and family members.

Simply titled, “Life dump,” the post is made up of various photos and videos, showing her enjoying life next to her favorite people. In one photo Rodman is seen eating ice cream while in others she’s spending time with her basketball playing brother DJ, her mother Michelle Moyer, and some of her closest friends, Taylor Kornieck, who’s also a soccer player, and Kabreah Nicole, who’s a model. Some videos show her dancing and playing with a little girl, and showing off her soccer skills.

Rodman often discusses her relationship with her brother, whom she refers to as one of the most important people in her life. “Happy birthday to my main man, my other half, my rock, my bro bro, my bestfriend,” she wrote on his birthday. “No way you’re 22 dude that’s actually crazy. You’re still my big baby bro tho, I can’t lie. Anyway you’ve grown to be a great person and just so filled with joy, spreading it into whatever room you enter. God has such good plans for you and you deserve the world. I will forever be happy knowing you are by my side. You’re a hero to me always and forever.”

Trinity Rodman playing for the United States

Rodman’s sweet fan encounter

In September of this year, following a loss with her team Washington Spirit, Rodman had a touching encounter that went viral with a fan. The 21 year old athlete approached a young girl in the stands who got visibly emotional when she saw her, giving her a hug. “My heart new bestie,” wrote Rodman on social media, sharing the clip with her followers.

The post prompted a sweet exchange between Rodman and the little girl’s father. “My daughter still talks about that hug from Trinity, ” wrote the father. Rodman replied: “I do too.”

