Trinity Rodman hugs young fan during emotional moment at soccer match: ‘I’m gonna cry’

Trinity Rodman is showing her love and appreciation for her fans. Following an upsetting 0-2 loss, the Washington Spirit player had an emotional encounter with a young fan in the audience, at the National Women’s Soccer League.

The 21-year-old athlete proved that she is very appreciative of everyone who has supported her throughout her career after she saw a little girl getting emotional when she was approaching the rest of the crowd. “Returning the love to our spirit fam,” the team wrote on their Instagram account, sharing the wholesome video.

Trinity decided to jump to give a hug to the little girl, sharing a sweet moment with her and making the rest of the team players emotional, with someone saying “Oh my god I’m gonna cry.” The video went viral almost immediately, with many praising her kind actions. She also shared the video on her social media, writing, “My heart new bestie.”

The father of the little girl commented, admitting that it was definitely a memorable moment for the family. “My daughter still talks about that hug from Trinity, ” he wrote, to which Trinity replied, “I do too.”

“You are extraordinary. The energy here is something that doesn’t really have an equivalent in men’s sports and the world needs it. Keep doing you,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “That’s my niece. thank you so much for being so sweet, you are awesome!!!! adding, “Trinity is so amazing with fans, she really sends it.”