Trinity Rodman’s love of her life: Who is her boyfriend Chris Kuzemka?

Trinity Rodman is one of the biggest names in Women’s soccer, currently playing in the Women’s World Cup. The daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, and Michelle Moyer, has had the world captivated since she was selected as the second overall pick in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) at just 18. As her star power rises, there has also been a deep interest in her personal life off the field. Last week she had many people crushed to find out that she is in a relationship.



Just before her Women’s World Cup debut, Triity shared an adorable video with her boyfriend Chris Kuzemka, for his 21st birthday. Calling him “the love of my life,” the athlete thanked him “for being the sunshine in my life.” “I fall in love with you over and over and over again and it’s my favorite thing,” she gushed in the caption.



It seems like Kuzemka may be watching her play in the world cup. “I’m so happy that it is your golden birthday but also my very first World Cup gameday with u by my side LITERALLY,” she wrote. Kuzmeka wrote in the comments, “Can’t wait to watch u balllll too.”

Kuzemka looks sweet, but some fans were disappointed to learn they didn’t have a chance with her. “Didn’t need to see this,” wrote one heartbroken user. “Public enemy #1,” commented another.

Who is Kuzemka?

There is not a ton of information about the man who stole Trinity’s heart but they are both athletes. Kuzemka is a college basketball star playing as a guard for Loyola Maryland Greyhounds. He was awarded the player of the year at Centreville High School in Virginia, per FirstSportz.

Chris’ first college season was unfortunately riddled with injuries, and he only made 11 appearances, scoring 13 points. His second season was much more successful, scoring 214 points in 33 games.

They come from a family of athletes

Like Trinity, he comes from a family of athletes. His father, Justin Kuzemka, was an NFL player who played for the six-time champions New England Patriots.

Trinity is very close to her brother DJ Rodman, who is also an athlete, playing college basketball. This is something she has in common with Chris. His brother Daniel is a goalie for Charleston Battery in the United States Soccer League, and his older brother Nick plays college football.

When did they start dating?

There is no official date for when the couple started dating, but she shared a photo with him on February 7th with a heart in the caption. “my whole heart, miss you like crazy,” he wrote in the comments.

The basketball player shared his first post on Valentine’s Day, sharing a gallery of photos. In the mix was a photo of them dressed up as pirates, which means their love could go back to Halloween 2022.