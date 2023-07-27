The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is in full force, and we have a little more than three weeks of exciting matches as women’s soccer teams from around the world compete for the prestigious title. The tournament takes place every four years, and this year’s games started July 20, in the Oceanic regions of Australia and New Zealand, with the final match exactly a month later on August 20. There have been some stand-out players making headlines, but who is the highest-paid? It should be noted the battle many female athletes have made for equal pay.

In 2022, US Soccer reached a $24M equal pay settlement with an equal pay agreement that will see the US women’s national team earn the same for playing for their country as the men’s team but around the world. Some of the best players are still not paid anything close to their male counterparts. Check out the top 5 highest earning players below according to the most recent update provided by Forbes magazine, per AS.