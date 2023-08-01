The United States women’s national team advanced to the next round during the 2023 Women’s World Cup

The 2023 Women’s World Cup has everyone on the edge of their seats. The United States women’s national team is now facing their final test, and after competing against Portugal in Auckland, New Zealand, they advanced. The team had already secured a victory against Vietnam and drew 1-1 with the Netherlands; therefore, they could continue their journey to the finale whether they won or drew their match.

In their first Women’s World Cup match, Portugal narrowly lost to the Netherlands with a score of 1-0. However, they managed to secure their first-ever goal in the tournament and eliminated Vietnam with a score of 2-0 in their second game. This victory marked their first win in the competition. Although the United States was predicted to win against Portugal, none of the teams scored.

©GettyImages



Alex Morgan of USA and San Diego Wave during the warm-up before the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Portugal and USA at Eden Park on August 1, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand.

The players from the United States clung to their position with all their might to maintain a 0-0 tie with Portugal. Although they were understandably nervous, this outcome ensured their safe passage to the knockout rounds of the Women’s World Cup.

©GettyImages



USA line up (L-R) Emily Fox, Lynn Williams,Alex Morgan, Alyssa Naeher, Julie Ertz, Andi Sullivan, Naomi Girma, Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan, Crystal Alyssia Soubrier Dunn, Rosemary Lavelle during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Portugal and USA at Eden Park on August 1, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand.

“This team gave everything,” U.S. forward Alex Morgan said, as informed by The New York Times. “We just didn’t put the ball in the net.” Morgan said it is impossible to label the result as “unlucky.”

“The most important thing,” U.S. Coach Vlatko Andonovski said, “is we got the job done.” Later, he formed a broad circle with his team on the field and addressed them briefly. However, he gave the veteran defender Kelley O’Hara a chance to speak first.

“I just told them, ‘Listen, guys, we did what we had to do,’” O’Hara said. “‘This game’s done. Group stage is done. We advanced.’”

Where to watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup

Take advantage of every moment of the action - tune in to the FOX Sports family of networks (FOX, FS1, FOXSports.com, and the FOX Sports App), the official English-language broadcast partner in the United States.

How to watch the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Spanish?

With all 64 games airing live and exclusively in Spanish, including a record-breaking 33 on Telemundo, this is the largest FIFA Women’s World Cup match broadcast in U.S. television history. And that’s not all - 31 games will air on Universo, and every match will be streaming live on Peacock from July 20 through August 20.