Argentina’s Yamila Rodríguez explains her controversial tattoo

Yamila Rodríguez has been facing a tough week. The 25 year old Argentine player that plays for Boca Juniors club has shared on Instagram some of the struggles she’s faced when occupying such a public sphere, particularly after a photo of her went viral following Argentina’s debut match where they lost against Italy.

She has a Cristiano Ronaldo tattoo

Rodríguez’s tattoos

Controversy began when a photo of the tattoos on her legs began circulating the media. Argentinean fans were upset that Rodríguez had a tattoo of Cristiano Ronaldo on her shin, with many sending her messages on social media and assuming that she stands against Messi.

Rodríguez shared a statement on Instagram asking followers to stop messaging her hateful comments. “Please stop, I’m not having a good time. At what point did I say that I’m anti-Messi?” she wrote. “I’m not having a bad time because of you (fans) but for the atrocities that are said, without mercy. Can’t you have an idol or a player you like? Messi is our great captain in the national team but the fact that I say that my inspiration and my idol is CR7 does not mean that I hate Messi.What is the problem? We are not all obliged to only love the players of our country.”

Rodríguez has multiple idols, having a tattoo of Diego Maradona on her thigh. She also has a lion, and the word “Amor.”

Her next match

Rodriguez plays for Boca Juniors

Rodríguez is expected to play again tonight, in Argentina’s match against South Africa. Expectations are high for both teams, who’ve lost on their previous encounters and must make ammends if they hope to move past the group stage. You can watch the match tonight via Peacock or Fox Sports, at 8pm.

