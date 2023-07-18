When, where, and how to watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup

Gear up and prepare for an exhilarating ride as the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup approaches in less than a week! Take advantage of every moment of the action - tune in to the FOX Sports family of networks (FOX, FS1, FOXSports.com, and the FOX Sports App), the official English-language broadcast partner in the United States.

Mark your calendars because the excitement kicks off on July 20 until August 20, 2023. It’s the battle of the best as New Zealand takes on Norway and Australia faces Ireland on the opening day.

©GettyImages



he 1991 FIFA Womens World Cup trophy sits on the field during a game between Wales and USWNT at PayPal Park on July 9, 2023 in San Jose, California.

The Women’s World Cup is making history with two host nations, Australia and New Zealand.

Are you worried about streaming? Fear not! You can catch all the action on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App. And if you have Sling or YouTube TV, you will get all the things, as they carry FOX and FS1.

How to watch the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Spanish?

With all 64 games airing live and exclusively in Spanish, including a record-breaking 33 on Telemundo, this is the largest FIFA Women’s World Cup match broadcast in U.S. television history. And that’s not all - 31 games will air on Universo, and every match will be streaming live on Peacock from July 20 through August 20.

Get ready to cheer for your favorite teams and players as the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup unfolds in a whirlwind of excitement and thrill!

Find below the complete schedule

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, July 20

Group A: New Zealand vs. Norway (3 a.m.)

Group B: Australia vs. Ireland (6 a.m.)

Group B: Nigeria vs. Canada (10:30 p.m.)

Friday, July 21

Group A: Philippines vs. Switzerland (1 a.m.)

Group C: Spain vs. Costa Rica (3:30 a.m.)

Group E: United States vs. Vietnam (9 p.m.)

Saturday, July 22

Group C: Zambia vs. Japan (3 a.m.)

Group D: England vs. Haiti (5:30 a.m.)

Group D: Denmark vs. China (8 a.m.)

Sunday, July 23

Group G: Sweden vs. South Africa (1 a.m.)

Group E: Netherlands vs. Portugal (3:30 a.m.)

Group F: France vs. Jamaica (6 a.m.)

Monday, July 24

Group G: Italy vs. Argentina (2 a.m.)

Group H: Germany vs. Morocco (4:30 a.m.)

Group F: Brazil vs. Panama (7 a.m.)

Group H: Colombia vs. South Korea (10 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 25

Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines (1:30 a.m.)

Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway (4 a.m.)

Wednesday, July 26

Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica (1 a.m.)

Group C: Spain vs. Zambia (3:30 a.m.)

Group B: Canada vs. Ireland (8 a.m.)

Group E: United States vs. Netherlands (9 p.m.)

Thursday, July 27

Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam (3:30 a.m.)

Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria (6 a.m.)

Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa (8 p.m.)

Friday, July 28

Group D: England vs. Denmark (4:30 a.m.)

Group D: China vs. Haiti (7 a.m.)

Saturday, July 29

Group G: Sweden vs. Italy (3:30 a.m.)

Group F: France vs. Brazil (6 a.m.)

Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica (8:30 a.m.)

Sunday, July 30

Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco (12:30 a.m.)

Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand (3 a.m. )

Group A: Norway vs. Philippines (3 a.m.)

Group H: Germany vs. Colombia (5:30 a.m.)

Monday, July 31

Group C: Japan vs. Spain (3 a.m.)

Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia (3 a.m.)

Group B: Canada vs. Australia (6 a.m.)

Group B: Ireland vs. Nigeria (6 a.m.)

Tuesday, August 1

Group E: Portugal vs. United States (3 a.m.)

Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands (3 a.m.)

Group D: China vs. England (7 a.m.)

Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark (7 a.m.)

Wednesday, August 2

Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden (3 a.m.)

Group G: South Africa vs. Italy (3 a.m.)

Group F: Panama vs. France (6 a.m.)

Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil (6 a.m.)

Thursday, August 3

Group H: South Korea vs. Germany (6 a.m.)

Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia (6 a.m.)