Barack Obama congratulates Dawn Staley and her team for taking the NCAA championship

Barack Obama has been keeping up with March Madness. Today, he shared his congratulations to Dawn Staley, the coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks, who just took their third NCAA championship.

©Barack Obama



Obama’s post

Obama shared the congratulations on his Instagram, adding a photo of the South Carolina Gamecocks to his story. “Congrats to the South Carolina Gamecocks and Coach Dawn Staley on a perfect season and their third title! It’s been an incredible year for women’s basketball, and this team was so disciplined and talented. Well deserved.”

This past Saturday, the Gamecocks deafeated Iowa, finishing their season with a perfect 38 - 0 finish. “They weren’t going to be denied,” said Staley, per ESPN. “It doesn't always end like you want it to end. I'm just super proud of where I work. It's unbelievable.”

Staley was named national coach of the year. Aside from the fact that her team didn’t lose once, she also led South Carolina to become the first team to reach the final four in 25 years without returning any starters.

More about Dawn Staley

©GettyImages



Staley after leading her team to victory

Staley has a long history with basketball, playing with the University of Virginia when she was a teen and becoming one of the most decorated players in NCAA history. She’s played in the Olympics several times and transitioned to coaching, begining her tenure in South Carolina in 2008.