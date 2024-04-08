Former President Barack Obama Calls In To Downing Street For Private Visit With Rishi Sunak©GettyImages
Sports news

Barack Obama congratulates Dawn Staley and her team for taking the NCAA championship

Staley is the coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Barack Obama has been keeping up with March Madness. Today, he shared his congratulations to Dawn Staley, the coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks, who just took their third NCAA championship.

RELATED:

Dawn Staley makes fashion statement on the sidelines during March Madness

March Madness: Meet the female Basketball players making their mark

Barack Obama praises Dawn Staley©Barack Obama
Obama’s post

Obama shared the congratulations on his Instagram, adding a photo of the South Carolina Gamecocks to his story. “Congrats to the South Carolina Gamecocks and Coach Dawn Staley on a perfect season and their third title! It’s been an incredible year for women’s basketball, and this team was so disciplined and talented. Well deserved.”

This past Saturday, the Gamecocks deafeated Iowa, finishing their season with a perfect 38 - 0 finish. “They weren’t going to be denied,” said Staley, per ESPN. “It doesn't always end like you want it to end. I'm just super proud of where I work. It's unbelievable.”

Staley was named national coach of the year. Aside from the fact that her team didn’t lose once, she also led South Carolina to become the first team to reach the final four in 25 years without returning any starters.

More about Dawn Staley

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship©GettyImages
Staley after leading her team to victory

Staley has a long history with basketball, playing with the University of Virginia when she was a teen and becoming one of the most decorated players in NCAA history. She’s played in the Olympics several times and transitioned to coaching, begining her tenure in South Carolina in 2008.

Related Video:

Jeremy Allen White To Star As Bruce Springsteen In Biopic

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more