Karol G and Shakira’s ‘TQG’ is Barack Obama’s favorite song from 2023

2024 is just around the corner, and Barack Obama knows it. As is tradition, the former President unveiled his list of the most-listened-to songs in 2023, and he declared himself a fan of Shakira and Karol G! The Colombians made Obama’s 2023 favorite songs with ‘TQG’, a song that was No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200.

In the group, there are 28 songs from various artists and genres. On this occasion, their selection includes some surprises, especially those aimed at the Latino public. In 2022, he selected Bad Bunny ‘Tití Me Preguntó’, and this time he surprises again with his appreciation for Latin music, including Guadalajara-born singers Peso Pluma and Yng Lvcas. On the other hand, Obama also shows his affinity for Mitski and Big Thief, two prominent exponents of the indie genre.

Although the American politician’s musical taste is varied, including reggaeton, he also has a soft heart for country, rock, rhythm and blues, hip-hop/rap, electronic/alternative music, and pop during these twelve months.

The list also includes Megan Thee Stallion, Blondshell, Tyla, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Allison Russell, Davido, Musa Keys, Burna Boy, 21 Savage, , Indigo De Souza, Stormzy, Fredo, John Summit, Hayla , Victoria Monét, Jon Batiste, Tems, and Lenny Kravitz, among others.

“Here are some of my favorite songs from this year. Let me know if there are any artists or songs I should check out,” commented Obama.

Here is Obama’s 2023 Favorites playlist:

“TQG” by Karol G & Shakira

“I Remember Everything” by Zach Bryan Feat. Kacey Musgraves

“Sprinter” by Dave & Central Cee

“Since I Have A Lover” by 6LACK

“Cobra” by Megan Thee Stallion

“Joiner” by Blondshell

“Midnight Gospel” by Alé Araya Feat. Joseph Chilliams

“America Has A Problem” by Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Water” by Tyla

“The Returner” by Allison Russell

“Unavailable” by Davido Feat. Musa Keys

“My Love Is All Mine” by Mitski

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World” by Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage

“Vampire Empire” by Big Thief

Younger & Dumber” by Indigo De Souza

“Toxic Trait” by Stormzy Feat. Fredo

“Where You Are” by John Summit & Hayla

“La Bebe (Remix)” by Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma

“On My Mama” by Victoria Monét

“Cast Iron Skillet” by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

“WY@” Brent Faiyaz

“Amapiano” by Asake & Olamide

“Lose Control” by Teddy Swims

“Crazy Love” by Rita Wilson & Keith Urban

“Drink The River” by Gabe Lee

“Road To Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz

“It Never Went Away” by Jon Batiste

“Me & U” by Tems