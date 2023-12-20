Karol G surprises her employees with luxurious prizes, including bonuses and trips to Cancun

Karol G had a fantastic 2023, and to wrap up with a bang, she celebrated her entire team with an end-of-the-year party. For the event, the Colombian star went above and beyond to award her company’s employees Bichota Récords.

The “200 copas” interpreter went viral on social media after her coworkers shared gratitude for the luxurious prizes, including bonuses and trips.

©Sharon Lopez





The holiday party was held at a luxurious restaurant in the capital of Antioquia. The star paid attention to every detail as everyone enjoyed custom cocktails named after her hits, such as “Bichota Season” and “Gatúbela.”

The guests enjoyed a gourmet dinner and then participated in a series of raffles to discover the prizes La Bichota was giving away. One of the prizes was a trip to Cancun and a bonus of one million pesos.

©Universal Music Group





Earlier this month, Karol G gave an incredible performance to her fans in Medellin, Colombia. The acclaimed singer had some surprises prepared during the latest date of her “Mañana Será Bonito‘” tour, including special guests and an unexpected statement following Bad Bunny’s recent song, where he discussed her title of “La Bichota.”

“I come from Puerto Rico from where the real Bichotas are,” the singer said in his new song “Vuelve Candy B.” And while the Colombian singer didn’t immediately respond to it, fans were quick to share their thoughts, as Karol G is known to have the title of Bichota during her path to stardom.

The singer took a moment during her performance to declare that she is the real one despite being more Bichotas out there. “Understand that there can be many Bichotas in the world. But from [Medellin] is the real Bichota!” she said on stage, making the audience go crazy.