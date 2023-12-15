New Music Friday: Karol G, Between Friends, Beyoncé, and more

Happy Friday! There are only two weeks left of 2023, and it’s been a great year for music. But the fun is not over as artists release their final tracks of the year. Check out our weekly round-up of new music dropped this week from a variety of genres.

1. KAROL G - QUE CHIMBA DE VIDA

Karol G drops “QUE CHIMBA DE VIDA” just in time for the holiday parties. The Colombian artist sings about how great it is to live the life she always wanted, accompanied with video footage of some of her epic accomplishments this year. She also shared a message to her fans at the end.

2. Eladio Carrión - TQMQA

Eladio Carrión gets romantic with “TQMQA.” The Puerto Rican singer sings about a love you can’t get enough with sweet emotions and witty lyrics. It comes with a music video, directed by Gian Rivera that gives a glimpse into his life with childhood footage.

3. BETWEEN FRIENDS - Really good cry

Brother-sister indie-pop duo BETWEEN FRIENDS had one of the best albums of the year with I love my girl, she’s my boy. Fresh off the heels of their tour they’ve dropped, “really good cry” to close out the year.



4. Guaynaa, Beéle - Toxic Love

Guaynaa, known as the “Perreo Maestro,” joins forces with the rising Colombian sensation Beéle for, “Toxic Love.” Produced by David Nova, the track blends rhythms in the reggaeton and urban music scene. It comes with a party themed music video featuring the artists.

5. Eyedress - A Room Up In The Sky ft. The Marías

Marking their second collaboration, Eyedress and The Marías present “A Room Up In The Sky,” a dreamy and psychedelic single following their recent release of “Separate Ways.”



6. Yuridia - Sin Llorar

Yuridia releases her new single “Sin Llorar,” which will be included in the second part of her Regional Mexican album, “Pá luego es tarde.” Accompanied by a new video, the song was written by Eden Muñoz who also produced the first part of the album that included the hit song, ‘Que Agonia’ w/ Angela Aguilar.



7. Beyoncé - Grown Woman

Beyoncé continues to bless fans with new music, this time dropping “Grown Woman.” The track has a fun tropical feel and is sure to be an anthem for the all the independent woman doing whatever they want.

8. Bad Gyal - Give Me

Spanish singer and songwriter Bad Gyal has had an incredible year for her career. She finishes 2023 with the solo track, “Give Me.” It’s a feel good track with a smooth rhythm and fun percussion.

9. Hermanos Gutiérrez - “Blood Milk Moon”

Hermanos Gutiérrez, made up of Estevan and Alejandro Gutiérrez return with the groovy, “Blood Milk Moon.” “Before we went on that trip my brother, Estevan, had a new song idea he was working on, and we all thought about trying to record it in Mexico City. We went into a studio in Condesa, and everybody was feeling the inspiration of that night. Romantic and mystical at the same time, we are honoring the moment of the Moon’s appearance in Mexico City’s night sky.” - Alejandro said in a press release.

10. Anitta, Pedro Sampaio, Dennis – Joga Pra Lua

Anitta continues to release new music as 2023 comes to end. This time she teams up with Pedro Sampaio, Dennis for the dance track, “Joga Pra Lua.”