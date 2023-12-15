Watch Alicia Keys wow commuters in London with surprise concert

Alicia Keys had a surprise for London residents. People on their way to work were surprised by Keys’ surprise four song set at St. Pancras International Station. Commuters stopped and gathered around to watch her perfom, resulting in large masses of people enjoying the free performance.

Reuters reports that Keys performed four of her most famous songs on a piano gifted to the building by Elton John. These songs included “Empire State of Mind,” “If I Ain't Got You” and “No One.” She also performed “Lifeline,” from the soundtrack of the newly released “The Color Purple,” which is a musical adaptation of the classic story. Keys’ was in London due to a concert she had at t he O2 Arena.

Many viewers recorded the concert on their phones, sharing the videos on social media.

A musical based on Alicia Keys’ life to be performed in Broadway

Alicia Keys’ semi-autobiographical musical, called “Hell’s Kitchen,” will move to Broadway in March of next year, featuring songs like “You Don’t Know My Name,” “Fallin’,” “If I Ain’t Got You,” “No One” and “Empire State of Mind.”

In a statement, Keys described the musical and how much work had been put into it, revealing that she couldn’t wait to share it with a larger audience. “Good things take time and for 13 years, I’ve been dreaming, developing and finding inspiration for a musical based on my experience growing up in Hell’s Kitchen, NYC,” she said. “I’m honored to be a part of this Broadway season with so much incredible talent and great stories. I grew up with musical theater and have so many memories of standing on line at TKTS to see shows like Miss Saigon and Rent. For me, Hell’s Kitchen is also a New York story of finding your dreams and for me, this musical coming to Broadway is the embodiment of that idea.”