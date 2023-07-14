Alicia Keys shares some happy tour life updates

Alicia Keys is enjoying life. The singer shared an Instagram post containing some of what she’s been up to over the past month, which includes lots of singing and traveling as she’s currently on her “Keys to The Summer Tour.”

The post is made up of various photos, including ones of Keys enjoying some doughnuts, hanging out with her dancers, showing off her merch and surprising some fans by sneaking inside the venue and greeting them for a quick second.

“July has been good to me so far,” she captioned the post. She also teased her performance in her hometown state of New York. “NEW YORK I’m coming home tomorrow night!!!”

This week, Alicia Keys’ son went viral when his father shared a video of his piano skills. Egypt, 12, is seen playing the piano confidently while his father, Swizz Beatz, encourages him.

Despite his talent, Egypt appears to want to follow a different career path than his parents. “Well, I love music, but I don’t really want to be a musician. I want to be a basketball player,” he said on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Still, he appears to love his hobby. "It's fun because I like playing stuff, so when I hear it and I'm like, 'Oh I want to play something,' then boom, it's on the piano," he said.

Keys and Swizz Beatz have two kids, Egypt and Genesis, 8.

Related Video: Chadwick Boseman to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Loading the player...