Watch Alicia Keys’ son show off his dazzling piano skills

Alicia Keys’ son has her musical ear. Her husband and Swizz Beats, who’s also involved in the music industry, shared a video of their 12 year old son Egypt playing the piano and showcasing some of his skills.

The video shows Egypt in a white tank top and some red shorts as he confidently plays the keys. As Swizz records, he approaches his son with the camera, prompting him to turn and smile as he continues to play the piano without faltering. “This boy is turning into something else,” reads the post’s caption. “EG Keys!” continued his father, prompting followers to sing something over the tune while using his son’s name in the hashtags.

Egypt is Alicia and Swizz’ eldest son. The two also have Genesis, another boy, who is eight years old. Despite his prodigious talent, Egypt has previously said that he doesn’t want to follow in his parents footsteps and that he’s interested in pursuing a completely different career. “Well, I love music, but I don't really want to be a musician. I want to be a basketball player,” said Egypt on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Still, the piano appears to be one of his hobbies and something that he enjoys doing. "It's fun because I like playing stuff, so when I hear it and I'm like, 'Oh I want to play something,' then boom, it's on the piano," he said.

Keys and Swizz Beats have known each other for the majority of their lives, first meeting in New York when they were teenagers. "We ended up in the same circles at various awards shows and industry events," wrote Keys in her memoir. "He'd usually pull up in some fancy car, rolling deep with his Bronx crew and shining with diamonds. I wanted nothing to do with that scene or with Swizz."

The two began dating in 2008 and married in 2010.

