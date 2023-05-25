Alicia Keys pays homage to Tina Turner in a moving tribute

Tina Turner died this past Wednesday, causing ripples in the music community. Alicia Keys took a moment to share some of her most treasured memories of Turner, including some photos alongside her and a tribute to her artistry and strenght.

The post is made up of a photo and a video. The photo shows Keys alongside some of her icons, including Halle Berry, Oprah and Turner herself. The video shows some background on that special moment, which was a gathering of all of these special women organized by Oprah. The clip explains that Oprah invited them all without letting the others know, resulting in a surprising and nourishing experience for everyone involved. In the clip, Keys explains her shock over walking in the room and sitting alongside women that she’d read, watched and listened over the course of her life. “I felt proud when I watched them and they were there,” she said.

“What a woman, what a life, what a warrior!” reads Keys caption.“The day I met you Ms Tina, I couldn’t believe I was standing in the presence of your greatness! I got to celebrate and thank you for all the love you’ve poured out around you. The songs you sang gave us courage to step out and be our full selves. You are a fierce force as a woman and a performer! All of these things have been beacons of light for not only me, but all the people around the world finding ourselves and our fearlessness, through our vulnerability! Thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of our hearts beautiful big sister! Rest well! We love and adore you infinitely!”

Tina Turner’s died at age 83, after battling a long illness. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow,” reads a statement on her social media. “Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”