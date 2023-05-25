Sad news came Wednesday, May 24, that the legendary singer Tina Turner passed away peacefully at her home at 83 after battling a long illness. In the wake of her passing, the world has been eager to learn more about the singer’s life. Tina’s life was full of achievements, abuse, survival, and rebirth. Her tumultuous relationship with Ike Turner was well documented, and she was very open about the trauma. But her love story did not end tragically. The “Better Be Good to Me” singer found love again with Erwin Bach, who stood by her side and looked at her with a loving smile. Learn more about the German music executive producer and their love story below.

