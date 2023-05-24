Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes had a coffee date in New York City [PHOTOS]

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’s “relationship” is going strong! The lovebirds, which reconnected after calling it quits in November 2021, are enjoying their free time in New York City.

Cabello and Mendes were seen holding hands while walking the streets of the Big Apple, looking happy, casual, and comfortable.

©GrosbyGroup



Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes had coffee together in NYC

Shawn showed off his toned arms in a tank top paired with jeans and sneakers for their coffee date. Cabello wore a leather jacket, crop top, jeans, and Hoka sneakers.

©GrosbyGroup



The outing comes after they were also spotted walking in Venice, California. The pair also shared a kiss at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival.

Page Six spoke to a source that revealed that Cabello and Mendes are friends, and had been talking before meeting up at Coachella. Despite this, the two are not back together. “Shawn and Camila remain friends with a lot of love and history between them, but they aren’t dating again,” said the insider. “They’ve stayed in touch since their breakup and decided to meet up at Coachella since they were both going.”

They announced their split in a joint statement in November 2021. Since then Mendes has sparked rumors with his chiropractor Jocelyn Miranda. He also sparked rumors about Sabrina Carpenter, which were later denied.