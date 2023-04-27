Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Seeing your ex again can be scary, dreadful, or exciting. One famous former celebrity couple, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, recently reunited in New York City. But it wasn’t a date- they met with friends Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, for dinner. The group met Saturday night in New York City at II Cantinori in Manhattan. Check out the photos below.
