Anya Taylor Joy has been busy promoting her latest movie ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ alongside Chris Hemsworth. The Argentinian actress has been around the world making special appearances and interviews, ahead of the premiere of the action-packed production.

The star, who is also known for her incredible style, has been showing off some stunning looks that reference the movie, which is set in a dystopian, futuristic world. Anya has had a lot of fun with her recent ensembles, including her latest appearance in Los Angeles. Check out all of her looks for the press tour.