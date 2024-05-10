Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Anya Taylor Joy has been busy promoting her latest movie ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ alongside Chris Hemsworth. The Argentinian actress has been around the world making special appearances and interviews, ahead of the premiere of the action-packed production.
The star, who is also known for her incredible style, has been showing off some stunning looks that reference the movie, which is set in a dystopian, futuristic world. Anya has had a lot of fun with her recent ensembles, including her latest appearance in Los Angeles. Check out all of her looks for the press tour.
