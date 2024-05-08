Chris Hemsworth’s suggestion to help Anya Taylor-Joy get her driver’s license

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in “Furiosa,” a post-apocalyptic film filled with car crashes and stunts. It was made in Australia, in an intense shoot where stars had to perform plenty of stunts and had to submit themselves to grueling hours of make up. In a new profile for Taylor-Joy, she and Hemsworth discussed their prep for the roles and her driving skills. Despite being able to pull off impressive stunts, Taylor-Joy still doesn’t have a driver’s license. Hemsworth offered some helpful suggestions.

Hemsworth and Taylor-Joy at the Australian premiere of “Furiosa”

The profile was published by Variety, which spoke with various of Taylor-Joy’s collaborators.“At the time, I wasn’t aware,” said Hemsworth when discussing Taylor-Joy’s lack of a driver’s license. “I think she automatically gets a license by default, doesn’t she?”

Hemsworth then suggested that Taylor-Joy should go to the DMV and present a ticket for “Furiosa” to whoever’s manning the desk. “‘Here’s my driver’s test,’” said Hemsworth. “And then the instructor should be like, ‘Oh yeah. We get it. You can do it!‘”

Taylor-Joy revealed that she hasn’t gotten a license since she’s always traveling. And also, she doesn’t know how to parallel park. “I’m never in one place long enough to get one,” she said. “I also feel like I probably need to learn how to parallel park. That’s something I don’t know how to do.”

‘Furiosa’s 15-minute action scene

In a previous interview, it was revealed that Taylor-Joy and the cast and crew of “Furiosa” worked on an action sequence that lasted 15 minutes. The setpiece was dubbed as “The Stairway to Nowhere” in production, and was one of the most challenging parts of the shoot.

“George and I would have these big conversations about why this particular set-piece was so long,” she said. “It’s because you see an accumulation of skills over the course of a battle, and that’s very important for understanding how resourceful Furiosa is, but also her grit. It’s the longest sequence any of us have ever shot. On the day we finished, everybody got a ‘Stairway to Nowhere’ wine!”

“Furiosa” premieres this May 24th in theaters.