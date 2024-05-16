Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga hits theaters on May 24, but first, it had its big debut at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival in France. Starring Chris Hemsworth as “Dr Dementus” and Anya Taylor-Joy, as “Imperator Furiosa,” the action film received a 6-minute standing ovation, per Variety. The stars were all there for the red carpet, and they looked incredible. Check out some photos and read more about the film and their big night on the French Riviera.
Watch Aubrey Plaza, Adam Driver, and more in awaited movie ‘Megalopolis’
Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman fall in love in the rom-com ‘The Family Affair’
Elsa Pataky shares her workout routine with her kids: Impressive rope climbing skills
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!