Watch Aubrey Plaza, Adam Driver, and more in awaited movie ‘Megalopolis’

“Megalopolis” is one of the most discussed films of the year. The movie, which stars a stunning cast that includes Aubrey Plaza, Adam Driver, Dustin Hoffman, Shia LaBeouf, and more, marks Francis Ford Coppola’s return to the director’s seat in over a decade.

Coppola has been working on “Megalopolis” since the ‘80s, with it finally scheduled to premiere at Cannes Film Festival this year. According to reports, Coppola invested $120 million of his own money in order to complete the project.

The movie’s first trailer teases a futuristic setting that incorporates elements of big cities and the distant past, like Chariot races, and people evoking the look of Greek Gods. Per the film’s official synopsis, “Megalopolis,” is a Roman Fable set in modern America, where a genius architect (Driver) clashes with the city’s Mayor (Giancarlo Esposito), greatly impacting the lives of people.

More details about ‘Megalopolis’

“Megalopolis” has incredibly high expectations. Coppola is one of the most famous filmmakers in the world, director of “The Godfather” trilogy and “Apocalypse Now,” some of the most influential projects in film history. Still, the film hasn’t found a distribution company, with early viewers having trouble marketing it. “There is just no way to position this movie,” said a distributor to The Hollywood Reporter.

It premieres in Cannes this May 17th.