Watch Jenna Ortega revive Michael Keaton in ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’

Jenna Ortega is creating some problems in the new “Beetlejuice” movie. A new trailer has been released, teasing more of the story and shedding a light on Michael Keaton’s return as the iconic character of Beetlejuice, a terrifying and annoying creature that has an obsession for Lydia Deetz, played by a returning Winona Ryder.

Jenna Ortega is one of the franchise’s new additions

The new trailer opens with Ryder dressed in character, addressing the camera and peparing audiences for the trailer. “Here’s a preview. Be warned. It’s intense,” she says, pressing play on a remote control and playing the trailer from a small TV screen.

The footage then shows Lydia, her mother (Catherine O’Hara), and her daughter Astrid (Ortega), at the funeral for her father, played by Jeffrey Jones in the original film. The three stay in their old home, where Astrid runs into Beetlejuice’s dollhouse, where she revives him despite her mother’s warnings.

Check out the full trailer below:

More details about “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is directed by Tim Burton, who directed the original film and has worked with Ortega in the past. He revealed that the reason why he came back to the story was because he felt the urge to revisit the character of Lydia from a new perspective.

“I so identified with the Lydia character, but then you get to all these years later, and you take your own journey, going from cool teenager to lame adult, back and forth again,” he said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “That made it emotional, gave it a foundation. So that was the thing that really truly got me into it.”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is scheduled to premiere in theaters this September 6th.