Sydney Sweeney will play boxer Christy Martin in new film

Sydney Sweeney has lined up her next project. Following a romantic-comedy, a superhero film, and a horror, Sweeney is now going for a sports biopic, where she’ll play Christy Martin, a professional boxer who opened doors for women in boxing and sports in general.

Deadline was the first to break the news, with Sweeney sharing the article on her Instagram and adding a message. “Honored to tell Christy’s powerful story,” she wrote.

The movie will be directed by David Michod and will follow Chisty’s journey in the ‘90s, the decade where she became the most popular female boxer in the country. Christy rose to fame after she met her manager and later husband, Jim King, with her journey resulting in her becoming the welterweight champion. Producers and creatives of the film are pitching the story as a “female Rocky.”

“I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old,” said Sweeney to Deadline. “I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body. Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself.”

Why Sweeney wants to make the film

Sweeney continued to say that the project tackled various issues that were important to her, including telling stories about women and inspiring figures who overcome odds. “Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes, and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse. I’m passionate about the fighting world, Christy’s story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains,” she said. “I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn’t allow it to defeat her. It’s powerful, and emotional.”

Over the course of her career, Sweeney has shared her passion for fighting and has even shared training videos of herself showing off her skills. The footage suggests that her prep for taking on the role of Christy will likely produce realistic and cinematic results.